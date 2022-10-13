Obituaries » Helen A. Fries

Burial Date: October 18, 2022 Carthage United Methodist Church 3427 Carthage Rd California, KY 41007 Oct. 18, 12 p.m.

Helen Arminta (née Thomas) Fries, age 94, of California, KY passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1928, in Hindman, Kentucky, deep in the mountains of Appalachia. She was born to Lee and Maddie Thomas and is the second oldest of nine children, Lula Mae, Buddy, Pauline, J.D., Robert Lee, Sarah, Arnie and Betty. She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Wayne Fries. Helen is survived by her son, Rusty (Judy) Fries and daughter, Lydia (Alan) Graziani; five grandchildren: Chris (Leah) Fries, Amy (Sean) Emmett, Amanda Fries, Angie Maddox and Lee Graziani; nine great-grandchildren: Olivia and Bryce Fries, Clay and Cora Maddox, Carter, Luca, Jace and Claire Graziani, and Piper Emmett. She is also survived by her loving sister, Betty Gayheart, and many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She loved being a housewife, raising her children, working outside, gardening vegetables and flowers, and cooking. Her passion was weaving beautiful rugs, place mats and table runners. She learned to weave in High School and was given her first loom shortly after marrying in 1948. She taught Wayne, her mother-in-law, and her daughter how to weave. She and Wayne built a trailer to house the vintage loom they took to shows, schools, and festivals. Together, they loved sharing the history of the loom and selling their woven wares wherever they went. Being born on Flag Day, she never failed to point out what an honor it was that everyone put their flags out in honor of her birthday. She loved cooking for the Carthage Holiness Camp. Baking cakes and frying chicken were her favorite meals. She also loved sewing, making many dresses including those for both of her children’s weddings. She also taught 4-H girls how to sew. Visitation Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carthage United Methodist Church, 3447 Carthage Road, California, KY 41007, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment in Mount Gilead Cemetery.