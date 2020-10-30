Obituaries » Heinz Jaeger

Heinz Jaeger, 60, of Erlanger, KY passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in the comfort of his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 26, 1960 in Switzerland to the late Max and Hermine Jaeger. He was an apprentice cheese maker in Switzerland, and brought those skills to the U.S to work in the dairy industry. He enjoyed target shooting, model trains, reading Steven King, and was a real motorcycle enthusiast. He was a loving husband and father, and his family was always a top priority to him. He is survived by his loving wife: Jolanda Jaeger-Koch, his beloved children: Sandro Jaeger (Becky Scott), Rebecca Jaeger (Brent Carver), and Simon Jaeger, and his dear sister: Erika Molls (Rolf). Services for Heinz will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.