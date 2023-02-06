Obituaries » Heidi L. Carnes

Burial Date: February 13, 2023 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Buttermilke Pike Lakeside, KY Feb. 13, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 70 times















Heidi Lee Carnes, 41, of Cold Spring, Kentucky, passed away Monday Feb, 6, 2023. She was born on Dec, 8, 1981 in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. A daughter to Judith L. Wright and Gary L. Carnes. She is survived by her siblings Tiffany Loutsenhizer, Alyssa Moses (Daniel), Julia Wilson(Andrew), Joshua Kisor, and Nephi Kisor. Also survived by her Grandparents, nieces, nephews and a host of other loved ones. Heidi graduated from Simon Kenton High School in 2000 and attended classes at NKU.

Heidi was born with a rare genetic illness her doctors called devastating and mysterious. She faced every stage of her illness with dignity and elegance. Judith was an unrivaled caregiver and amazing advocate starting at Heidi’s first moments, continuing all the way to her last. Heidi’s sweet and gracious nature has charmed countless physicians and friends throughout her life. We all expect her life will offer invaluable inspiration and helpful medical information for many to come.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday Feb, 13, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 144 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, with burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.