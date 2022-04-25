Obituaries » Heather L. Buchwald

Burial Date: May 7, 2022

Heather Lynn Buchwald passed away April 25th, 2022, of an overdose after a long battle with addiction. Heather was born to Simon and April Lynn Buchwald on August 23, 1980, in Cincinnati, OH. Heather is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Simon Sr. and Lorena Frances Buchwald and maternal grandmother Dorothy Mae Joseph. Heather is survived by her children Austin Taylor Buchwald-Arnett, Braiden Scott Ahlers, Christopher Simon Ahlers, and Carson Lee Buchwald, her parents Simon and April Lynn Buchwald, siblings Jennifer Leigh Subach, Joshua Simon Buchwald, and Sarah Maria Stuckenschneider, and estranged husband Tim Russell. Throughout her life, many were drawn to Heather’s charming rebelliousness and childlike enthusiasm. As a little girl, she had a head of white-blonde hair, a sunny deposition, and was full of spunk. She loved riding her spring horse and bossing around her younger brother. As a teen, you could find her working on her tan, indulging her sweet tooth, or convincing her older sister to sneak out of the house. Heather had the natural ability to connect with young children, especially her nieces and nephews, who fondly referred to her as Aunt Hea-Hea. She worked hard in the restaurant business, using her natural charisma to establish many loyal customers. She loved her four boys immensely and often shared how proud of them she was. A visitation will be held at the Stith Funeral Home in Florence, KY on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at 12:00 pm.