Burial Date: November 6, 2020 Woodlawn Cemetery 102 N. 5th St. LaFollette, TN 37766 Nov. 6, 2 p.m.

From Norris Dam til Death Do Us Part

Mom and Dad were hardly apart during their 65 year marriage so we thought it fitting to have their obituaries together. Jenny Isabel Parolari and HD Miracle were married for 65 years before Mom passed away. They were the love of each other’s lives and she said yes to his proposal at the overlook of Norris Dam in 1954. Married in Indiana at the young ages of 18 and 20 they moved to Texas where Dad was stationed at Ft. Hood. After the Army they returned to Kentucky for the remainder of their married lives, first in Louisville, KY where their two daughters, Judy and Beth were born and raised. In 1977 they were transferred to northern Kentucky and for the next 43 years they called Ft. Thomas, KY home.

They were a team throughout their lives together, well until one picked up a hammer and the other a screwdriver…then all bets were off! On July 24, 2019, Jenny passed away. A little over a year later, Dad, HD Miracle, never getting over losing half of him passed away surrounded by his daughters, sons-in-laws, four loving grandchildren and one great grandson.

Jenny Isabel Polari Miracle was born on December 12, 1936 in Louellen, Kentucky and passed on July 24, 2019 surrounded by her family in Ft. Thomas. She left behind her husband of 65 years, HD Miracle, two daughters, Judy Miracle (Bernie Bissmeyer), Beth Miracle Meiman (Joe Meiman, Jr.), four grandchildren, Jaye Bissmeyer, Allyn Koppenhafer (Steve), Ian Meiman and Tristan Meiman, three brothers, Ted Parolari (Caye), David Parolari (Rosie), Jennings Foster (Judy), and three sisters, Pat Allen (Walt), Carol Clotfelter (Ben) and Joyce Hall (Richard).

HD Miracle was born January 29, 1934, in Balkan, KY. He passed away on November 1, 2020 surrounded by his daughters and sons-in-laws. In addition to being survived by his daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren and Mom’s siblings he is also survived by his first great grandson, Theo Vaughn Koppenhafer, who was the love of his later life. They were both preceded in death by their granddaughter, Kali Anne Meiman. Both very much loved and will be sorely missed.

A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses and especially Bluegrass and St. Elizabeth Hospice who took excellent care of Mom and Dad during their final months.

A private graveside burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery, LaFollette, TN. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donation to Project Sheluka, www.projectsheluka.net or a charity of your choice.