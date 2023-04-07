Obituaries » Hazel Thomas

April 12, 2023

Hazel Irene Green Thomas, age 90, of Covington, KY, entered into her eternal rest on April 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood KY. Hazel was born in Pineville, KY on March 18, 1933, to the late Henry and Iva Mae Green. She is preceded in death by her late husband, James Hillary Thomas of 34 years and her son James Thomas Sr. She was a retired Associate for Safeguard Corporation sewing lifejackets together to ensure safety for all. She is survived by her son, Henry Thomas and five daughters – Mildred Benson (Jimmy), Patricia Thomas, Lois Costello, Darlene (Jerry) Lancaster and Betty (Greg) Graf. Fifteen grandchildren – James Thomas, Angie Thomas, Christine Benson, Jimmy Benson, JB Benson, Teonia Benson, Derrick Thomas, Syl Thomas Jr, Bruce Thomas, Tracy Thomas, Joshua Costello, Monyonia Scott, Jerry Lancaster, Alesha Barkhau, Scottie Roberts II and Nicole Thomas. She also had thirty-five great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 to 1pm and 1 pm Funeral on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will be at Linden Grove Cemetery.