Burial Date: April 10, 2023

Hazel J. Thorpe, 94, of Walton, KY died at home April 3rd, 2023, surrounded by family.

She was born on January 24th, 1929, to William Henry & Fannie Derickson in Utica, KY.

Hazel is survived by her sister Mina Jane Davis, brother, and wife Glen & Chris Derickson, two sons and their wives Thurman & Jackie Thorpe, Sherman & Paula Thorpe, daughter, and husband Mike & Fannie Endres, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren who love and cherish their Meme tremendously.

She will be greeted in heaven by her husband, Grant, sister Opal, brothers Bill, Bob & Tom, daughter-in-law Annie and grandson Jason.

“Through Love, Serve One Another” – Galatians 5:13-14

Hazel’s faith was always at the center of her life. She willingly and joyfully served her family, friends, and church community; no one left her house hungry or without roses from her garden. Hazel was an avid quilt-maker. She was loyal, nurturing, and strong-willed; a powerful example of what it looks like to use your talents for the greater good.

Visitation will be Monday, April 10th from 11- 1 at Chambers and Grubbs, 45 North Main St. Walton, KY 41094. Funeral services will be held directly after at Chambers and Grubbs.