93 of Florence, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. She retired from Velva Sheen Corporation and enjoyed spending time with her family. Hazel was a loving mother who will be missed. She is survived by her son Stephen Cox and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Oliver Cox. A private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family.