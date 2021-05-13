Obituaries » Harry V Tenkotte

Harry V. Tenkotte, age 89, of Park Hills, KY passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Meier Tenkotte, in 2019. He is survived by children Peggy Engelman (Greg), Tom Tenkotte, and Paul Tenkotte (John Schlipp); grandchildren Mark and Brenda Engelman, Melissa and Alex Foltz and 8 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law August “Gus” Meier and sister-in-law Helen Topmiller. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 AM at Mother of God Church (Covington, KY). Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Ann Christian Service, c/o St. John Church, 627 Pike St., Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com