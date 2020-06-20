Obituaries » Harry Schwabe

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: June 24, 2020 627 Pike Street Covington, KY 41011 June 24, 11 a.m.

Harry Schwabe, 96 years of age passed away peacefully on Saturday at Emerald Trace. Harry was a resident of Ft. Wright and an Army WWII Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Henrietta Schwabe and his sister Mary Schwabe. He is survived by many Cousins. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. John Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: St. John Church 627 W Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.