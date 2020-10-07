Obituaries » Harry Ravencraft

Burial Date: October 12, 2020 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 12, 1 p.m.

Harry Ravencraft, 59, of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Harry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a lover of life and loved his country. Mostly, Harry loved his wife and kids. He is preceded in death by his father Leslie Eugene Ravencraft and his faithful companion “Shorty”. Harry is survived by his wife of 35 years Linda Ravencraft; sons Jason (Christa) Ellerbee and Joey (Jessica) Ellerbee; grandchildren Caleb, Cohen and June; mother Shirley Ravencraft; siblings Mike, Dana and Vicki; many extended family members and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1pm. Memorial Contributions suggested to Christ Hospital MICU Unit. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ravencraft family.