Elsmere – Passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 88. Harry had a successful 28-year career at General Electric. He cherished his family and enjoyed hobbies like fishing and bowling. Harry is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Arnie) Radford; son, Kevin Hughes; and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bobbie Jewell Hughes (nee Jump); siblings, Howard Hughes, Wanda Faye Owens, Imogene Francis Stephens and parents, William and Jessie Hughes. Private services will be held for the family.