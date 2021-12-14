Obituaries » Harry Harris

Obituary Viewed 49 times















Harry “Jim” Harris age 90 of Hebron, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Harry was born on December 23, 1930 to the late Harry and Hazel Harris in West Carrollton, Ohio. Harry served our country in the army and later went on to work as an associate engineer for Cincinnati Bell for over 35 years.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Clelia Harris, his siblings; Homer, Alyce, and Vivian, and his son, James Allen.

Harry is survived by his children; Belinda (Brian) Whitney, and David (Joni) Harris, his grandchildren; Kirsten, Nolan (Laura Pyles) Harris, Emily (Rick Patci) Harris, and his great-grandchild, Olive Pyles-Harris.