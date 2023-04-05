Obituaries » Harrison T. Lawson Lee

Burial Date: April 10, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 April 10, 7 p.m.

Harrison Teddy Lee Lawson, 75, passed away, peacefully with his family by his side, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home in Covington, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held at Don Catchen & Sons Funeral Home in Elsmere, Kentucky on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with service immediately following. Burial will be at Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, Harrison County, Kentucky at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Teddy was born in Covington, Kentucky to Harrison and Dorothy Lawson on November 7, 1947. He worked as an Ironworker for Union Local 44. Teddy’s hobbies included racing his Race car at Thornhill Drag Strip, fishing, going to the casino, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.

Teddy is survived by his Wife of 57 years, Judy Lambert Lawson, Daughters Tammy Lawson, Dottie Lawson and Son Teddy Lawson. His Grandchildren Tyler Shelton, Katie Boehmker (Joe), Courtney Burdine, Jennie Weghorn, Teddy Lee Lawson, Savannah Lawson and Collin Konkright, Great Granddaughter Eliza Boehmker, Sister Lois Wilson, Brother Larry Barcol and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Dorothy Lawson and Brother Jerry Barcol.