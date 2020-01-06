Obituaries » Harrison S. Galliher

Harrison Smith Galliher, 66, of Latonia, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence.

Survivors include daughters Sara (Pete) Horn and Gladys (Paul) Mains; brothers Bobby, Butch, and Johnny Galliher; sisters Joanne (Posey) Houston and Diane Galliher; and grandson Jerry Springer.

Harrison enjoyed the outdoors with fishing, camping, walks, spending time with family and he especially loved making people laugh.

Services will be at the convenience of the family, with memorials to American Lung Association of Ky., P.O. Box 9067, Louisville, KY 40209.