Harriet M. McPherson

Burial Date: November 12, 2022

Verona – Harriet May McPherson, 100 years young, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and joined her Lord and Savior in Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, May was born in Wilkinsburg, PA, to her late parents, Max Mitchel and Harriet Bessie. She is also preceded in death by her spouses, Joseph McPherson & Jack Whitaker; and her four siblings, Gerry, Dick, Maxine, and Betty. May is survived by her sons, Craig McPherson (Kathleen) of Sandia Park, NM and Dale McPherson (Sherri) of Verona, KY; and her grandchildren, Courtney Murray (Vincent), Caitlin May Williams (Michael), Camryn McPherson, Carli Jo McPherson, and Chuck McPherson. She will also be missed by her eight great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart. May will be remembered as a most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She lived a full and wonderful life often traveling the world. She met her first husband and the love of her life, Maj. Joseph McPherson and married when she was seventeen years old in Pittsburgh, PA. May supported her husband through many moves and deployments while he served in the United States Air Force. Upon his passing, years later, she remarried John Whitaker. She formally worked at WKRQ in Cincinnati as a secretary, then worked as a librarian, and later retired as a Senior School Administrator in the Chicago Suburb School District 214. A Master Bridge Player, a wonderful dancer, and a woman of true integrity and elegance, she had the personality and natural charisma to make friends anywhere she went. She lived her life trying to provide the best life she could for her children and others, with a love language of always giving. She fought through many obstacles in her life with both grace and dignity. Her gentle smile would truly light up any room and her ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive and love, will be forever ingrained in everyone she knew. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.