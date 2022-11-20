Obituaries » Harold W. Saylor

Burial Date: November 29, 2022 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 29, 2 p.m.

Harold “Wayne” Saylor, 59, of Independence, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Harold was a retired truck driver, known as a big man with a big presence and would always make people laugh. He loved coffee, doughnuts, and driving his Volkswagen Buggy. Harold is preceded in death by his father, Harold G. Saylor. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Robin Saylor; his four children, Abigail Saylor (Mark Bowman), Austin Saylor, Kinley Saylor, and Katie Saylor; his mother, Alice B. Saylor; his siblings Joe Marcum (Angie), Shawna Matheny, and April Marcum. A memorial gathering will be held from 12 PM – 2 PM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow.