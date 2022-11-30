Obituaries » Harold Stork

Harold Stork of Burlington, KY at 91 years of age went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Harold was born in Osgood, IN to the late Butch and Ruth Stork. He grew up there and graduated from Osgood High School in 1949. He went to work for New York Central Railroad after graduation and attended technical school for appliance maintenance. Harold married his high school sweetheart, Ina Lower in February of 1952. In July of 1952 he joined the United States Army. He was sent to Korea to serve and upon discharge in 1954 he had attained sergeant status. He returned to his family and job on the railroad. In 1956 he changed to a career job at AT&T. He was able to retire from AT&T as a manager in December 1986.

Harold was a faithful and loving husband to his wife of 70 years, father to his children and wonderful papaw and great papaw. He loved farming, operating heavy equipment, overseeing projects, spending time with family, homemade ice cream and UK Basketball. He belonged to the Masons, served as a Deacon Emeritus and building committee chairman and various other things at Burlington Baptist Church. He served his community on the Soil Conservation Board and Burlington Fire Protection Board of Trustees.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Ina C. Stork; 4 children: Terry Stork (Lisa), Mindy Ball (Rod), Michael Stork (Marianne) and Dean Stork (Jennifer); 12 grandchildren: Erik Ball (Danielle), Nicole Stork Hestad (Drew), Brad Ball (Heidi); Spencer Stork (Therese), Jacob Stork (Christie), Kyle Stork (Chelsea), John Stork (Laura), Adam Stork, Benjamin Stork, Cody Stork, Shelby Stork and Emily Stork; 14 great-grandchildren and a delivery pending; brother, Don Stork (Janet) of Osgood, IN; niece, Beth Stork; and a great nephew and great niece.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at Burlington Baptist Church, 3031 Washington Street, Burlington, KY 41005 with burial immediately following at Burlington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Burlington Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 3031 Washington Street, Burlington, KY 41005.