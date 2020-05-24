Obituaries » Harold R. Lemon, III

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 62 times















Harold R. Lemon, III, 63 of Covington, KY passed away May 24, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his mother Wilma Mitts, father Harold R. Lemon, II, brother Monty Lemon and sister Pamela Hutchinson. Harold is survived by his loving partner April Farmer, children Brittney (Nathan) Alsip, Shiloh (Kylee) Lemon and Sheila Lemon, step-father Earl Mitts, grandchildren Koltin, Kollin, Madilynn, Kayden, Faithe, Braylea and Shiloh, Jr, sister Roberta (Don) Couch, brother Tony Lemon and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.