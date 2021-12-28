Obituaries » Harold J. McIntosh

Burial Date: December 30, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 Dec. 30, 12 p.m.

Harold “Mac” Joseph McIntosh, 91, of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021. Mac was born in Mt. Adams, Ohio to father, Raymond McIntosh and mother, Florence Terry McIntosh. Mac married Susan in 1968 and shared many memories together for 53 years. For over 40 years Mac worked hard as a press operator at Formica Corporation in Evendale, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Susan; Children, Michael (Kelly) McIntosh of Fort Thomas, KY and Stephanie McIntosh of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Rankin, Joshua (Lauren) McIntosh, and Alexandra McIntosh; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Newport, KY on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home at 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 30, 2021. A private burial will be held after the New Year at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice.