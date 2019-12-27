Obituaries » Harold F. Blocher, Sr.

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: January 4, 2020 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 4, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 41 times















Harold F. Blocher Sr., 92, of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on December 27, 2019. Harold was born November 14, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH to Frederick and Elisabeth Makkens Blocher. Harold attended Highlands High School, Ft. Thomas and the Northern Kentucky Vocational College. He was a proud United States Army Veteran of WWII in the signal corp taking care of communications. Harold worked for AT&T for 25 yrs. He was a volunteer for 70 years for the Cincinnati Red Cross, an Amateur Radio Operator (W4YWH), a Founding member of the Northern Kentucky Amateur Club, a member of the Queen City Emergency Net Amateur Radio Club, and started Bluegrass Communications in 1960. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (nee Owens) Blocher. Harold is survived by his Daughter, Wendy Blocher, Sons, Harold F. (Karen) Blocher II, Robert (Kim) Blocher, and Douglas Blocher, 9 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky followed by the service at 12:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Persimmon Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Reception at St. Joseph Church in Kelly Hall, Cold Spring. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227.