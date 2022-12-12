Obituaries » Harold C. Zimmerman

Burial Date: December 20, 2022

Harold C. Zimmerman, 94, peacefully passed away on December 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his family in Burlington, KY.

Harold was a loving husband and father. He was a man of unshakable conviction, integrity, and honor in all aspects of life: family man, employee (retired from American Airlines), Korean War veteran, farmer, and friend. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Harold is survived by his wife of 67 years: Marjorie [Frietch] Zimmerman; children Karen Elliott (Tony), Sandy Enzweiler (Tom), Karla Goessling (Norb), and Jim Zimmerman (Donna). He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM at Mary Queen of Heaven Roman Catholic Church, 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. A Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11:00AM at the church. Burial will directly follow Mass at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Hopeful Church Road (Kentucky State Highway 42).