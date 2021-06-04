Obituaries » Hannah J. Larrison

Burial Date: June 10, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 June 10, 7 p.m.

Hannah Joan Larison of Covington passed away on June 4, 2021 at the age of 67. Hannah is survived by her daughter, Julie (Jeff) Metz; granddaughters, Ruby, Grace and Autumn; siblings, Greg (the late JoAnn) Larison, Karen (Ronald) Rice, Rebecca (Robert) Raichle, Winford (Dana) Larison, John (Daria) Larison, Randall (Rhonda) Larison; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Coy Larison; siblings, Warren Larison, Sandra Turner, Robert Larison; and her parents, Winford and Helen Larison. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5 pm until the Memorial Service at 7 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.