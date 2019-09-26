Obituaries » Hagan Bentley

Burial Date: October 1, 2019 SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA Swindler and Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY Oct. 1, 11 a.m.

Hagan Bentley, age 87, of Covington, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a Korean Veteran and member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Hagan retired as an Assembler with Western Atlas.

He was preceded in death by his wife – Wanda Brashear Bentley and two Brothers. He is survived by his son – Michael Bentley, daughter – Sondra Bentley, five brothers and one sister.

Visitation 10-11 AM Tuesday and 11AM Funeral on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 all at SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment Floral Hills.