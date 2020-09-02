Obituaries » H. Ronald Reder

Burial Date: September 8, 2020

H. Ronald Reder, 83, of Springfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Ron was a CPA and an entrepreneur and owned several businesses, including Sleep Out Louie’s, H. Ronald Reder and Associates, CPA, Schulte Metal Finishing and Financial Fitness Group. He enjoyed swimming and running. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ione (nee Parker) Reder and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Steppe. Ron is survived by his dear sister, Lenore “Babe” Steppe, loving nephews, Brian (Julie) Steppe and Greg (Ellene) Steppe and his great nieces and great nephews, Tommy, Sophie, Josie, Robby and Maria Steppe. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. on Tuesday (September 8) from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am with Pastor John Bowling officiating. Burial will take place in the Johns Hill Cemetery Wilder, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, 314 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075.