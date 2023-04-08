Obituaries » Guy W. Meyer

Guy William Meyer, 63, of Glencoe, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Guy was born in Covington, KY on March 19, 1960 to the late Charles and Saundra (Ballard) Meyer. Guy was an avid baseball fan and loved comic books. He was a kid at heart but above all loved being Opa to his 12 grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by his brothers Charlie Meyer and Scottie Meyer. He is survived by his children Amanda Reinhart (Michael), Candice Meiner (Marcus), Cynthia Meyer, Sami Monell (Tyler), Ronnie White (Thresea) and Amanda Davis (Jon), grandchildren: Lexi, Chloe, Makayla, Cooper, Ashlyn, Andrew, Myles, Alexander, Millie, Teddy, Josie, and Willow, and sisters Diane Eckenrode (Steve), Thelma Meyer, Sherill McDaniel, and Joelyn Meyer. Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will take place in Burlington Cemetery.