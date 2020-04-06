Obituaries » Guy E. Collins, Jr.

Service will be held at a later date.

Guy Collins, Jr. Age 95. Passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at his residence in Covington, KY. retired tool &die maker for General Motors, Navy Veteran of WW 2, Long time member of Norman-Barnes American Legion Post, 70. Life time member of American Legion Post 203 in Latonia, KY Private Graveside Serivces with Military Honors at Highland Cemetery. Preceded in death wife Loraine Dorsey Collins, son, Kenneth Collins, daughter, Carol Bundy. parents, Guy and Mildred Boyce Collins, Sr, special friend Betty Hammons, He is survived by daughter in law, Mary Collins Winston-Salem, NC, grandson, Jay (Jennifer) Collins, Clemmons, NC, granddaughter, Sara (Jason) Green, Toledo, OH, great grandchildren, Eli Green, Zach & Julie Collins, nephew, Jerry & Pat Ennis, New Albany, IN. and Betty’s daughters, Pam, Brenda, and Beverly and families. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be expressed to any Veteran’s Organization or charity of choice, Celebration of Life will be held later at the American Legion Post 203 in Latonia, Ky. Allison & Rose Funeral Home. Covington, KY serving the family.