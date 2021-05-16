Obituaries » Guy A. Robbins

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: May 22, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 May 22, 7:30 p.m.

Guy Austin Robbins, 71, of Burlington, KY passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his home in Burlington, KY. He was born March 18, 1950 to the late Glen and Mary Robbins in Anchorage, AK. Following High School, Guy proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Guy was a talented wood worker and enjoyed working with his hands. In his younger years, Guy was a welder. He enjoyed watching sports and had an interest in Lionel toy trains. Guy was also a family man; he was a proud husband and father. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind, and he is survived by his wife, Sandra Robbins, his children: Dave, Nate, and Anthony Robbins, his siblings: Sandra (Ken) DeMaria, Candace (Tony) Frohlich, Jacqueline (Jack) Cramer, and Robin (Ruth) Robbins, and several other loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Guy on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 7:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Following the services, Guy will be cremated and laid to rest at the convenience of his family.