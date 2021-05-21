Obituaries » Gudrun E. Hubbler

Burial Date: May 23, 2021 Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center 7816 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 May 23, 5:30 - 6 p.m.

Mother is a word that personified Gudrun (Trudy) Hubler’s life. The simplest pleasures in life were brought about by her children. A mother of six, her love of life and the love of her children didn’t come to an end with her death. A mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, Gudrun passed away on May 21, 2021, surrounded by the loved ones she cherished so deeply. They will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Born in Nuremburg, Germany, Mom moved to the United States in 1958, settling in Elsmere, Kentucky after living in New Jersey for a handful of years, and Washington State. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities, and her infectious personality was contagious to everyone she met. She is survived by her daughters, Alene and Irene; sons, Duane, John, Charles, and Greg; her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private service will be held Sunday, May 23. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or flowers in her memory.