Obituaries » Gretchen M. Bartley

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















Gretchen M. Bartley (nee Hartman), 73, of Florence, KY, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Gretchen was an Environmental Engineering Technician for the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection for 28 years. She was a member of New Friends of Northern Kentucky, a volunteer for the Salvation Army, the Northern Kentucky Children’s Home, and supported the Stray Animal Adoption Program in Newport.

Gretchen was an avid reader and card player. She had a love for everything in nature and animals. Gretchen earned the Admiral Award upon retiring from state government.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her mother, Gretchen Hartman and a special aunt, Norma Mueller.

She leaves behind her daughter, Emily (Alan) Campbell; her cousins, Bob (Sue) Parks and their children and Bill Parks; her three grandchildren, Sawyer, Cooper, and Payton. In addition, she leaves behind her fur baby Buckley and many friends and former co-workers she loved dearly.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.