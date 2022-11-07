Obituaries » Gregory P. Roenker

Burial Date: November 13, 2022 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 Nov. 13, 2 p.m.

Gregory Paul Roenker, 69, of Latonia, passed away on November 7th. Greg was a long time resident of Northern Kentucky, he graduated from Bellevue High School before serving in the Air Force as an aircraft maintenance technician. After returning home, Greg, worked at Olympic Auto Park, detailing and parking cars. He spent a period of time working as a chef for various restaurants. Greg was an excellent cook and loved it, cooking was more of a hobby than it was a job. Greg had a love for cars. He also loved his cat, Shadow, along with all other cats. Most of all, Greg will be missed for his honesty and for his great sense of humor. Greg was preceded in death by his Mother, Evelyn Roenker. He is survived by his Sisters, Connie Morris, Beckie Baurbauld, and Mary Correthers, Nieces, Jessica Yeager and Molly Guffin, Aunts, Becky Hamilton, and Vera Sheppard, and Ex-Wife, Rebecca Binegar, along with his neighbor, Lauren Hensley, and Olympic Auto Park family. A visitation will be held 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell, Newport. With a memorial service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206 or to Purrfect Day Cat Cafe 25 West 8th St. Covington, KY 41011.