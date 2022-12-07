Obituaries » Gregory L. Rupp

Burial Date: December 17, 2022 A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Victory Baptist Temple, 8276 Decoursey Pike Covington, KY 41015. A brief memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Gregory Lee Rupp, age 73, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. He was born on August 11, 1949, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Walter and Dorothy Rupp. Greg is a Vietnam Veteran having proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from H. Meyer Dairy where he worked for many years as a plant manager and then later as a truck driver, which he enjoyed. Greg loved spending time with his family, he absolutely adored his wife and cherished his kids and his grandchildren. He will be remembered by his patience, kind heart, and willingness to give without question. Greg was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 52 years, Carol Rupp; beloved children, Walter (Laura) Rupp, Gregory P. (Tacy) Rupp, Rachel (Jason) Haley, and Rebecca Snow; grandchildren, Jessica, Hayley, and Caroline Rupp, Colin Rupp, Kylie and Kavanaugh Kreisa, Mathieson Haley, and Morgan Cook; siblings, Daniel Rupp and Janet Pennekamp; brother and sister-in-law, Monica and Ed Breitholle; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Griffin Cook and his siblings, Patricia Anderson, Randall Rupp, and baby Walter Charles Rupp.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Victory Baptist Temple, 8276 Decoursey Pike Covington, KY 41015. A brief memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM. Pastor Vincent Powell will be officiating the service.