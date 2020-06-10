Obituaries » Gregory J. Staley

Services are private.

Gregory J. Staley, 65, of California, Ky., passed away suddenly June 10, 2020. A Ft. Thomas native, Greg was a 1973 Newport Central Catholic graduate and an alumnus of the University of Cincinnati/DAP Program. He is preceded in death by his parents Marge and Dick Staley, nephews Sam Seta and Jamie Kish and brother-in-law Frank Seta. He is survived by his fiance Deb Louchs of California, Ky, daughter Amanda Staley, son Kyle Staley of Texas, brother Phil (Tommye) Staley of Mesa, Az., sisters Susan Seta and Nisi Staley of Ft. Thomas along with four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A successful architect and builder, Greg would generously lend a hand to help his family and friends and was always quick with a quip. He was highly respected in his field, if there was any question on how to solve a tricky building situation, he was your go to guy. He enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks, NC and to Lake Cumberland. In lieu of COVID-19, funeral services will be private. The family plans on having a celebration of Greg’s life at a later date. Muehlenkamp Funeral Home in Ft. Thomas is handling arrangements for the family.