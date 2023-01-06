Obituaries » Gregory E. Adkins

Gregory E. Adkins, 58, of Walton, KY, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, children, and granddaughter by his side on January 6, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on January 16th, 1964 to Jay (predeceased) and Ina Adkins in Kenton, OH. After graduating from Mt. Healthy High School in 1982 he met and married Tina (Braden), and they wed in 1988. At the time of his death, he was employed by Cummins Filtration in Walton, KY where he enjoyed his job and the people he worked with.

During his lifetime, Greg was an avid sports fan especially for the Detroit Red Wings and the Miami Dolphins. He especially enjoyed watching his granddaughter Holli play basketball.

Greg is survived by his wife, Tina; his two children, Jay and Sarah; his beloved granddaughter Holli; his mother, Ina Adkins; his sister, Beverly and husband Jon Liles; his brother, Steve and wife Glenna Adkins; nieces, Michelle and Marissa; Sister-in-law Robyn Worley; nieces Rachel and Katelyn and nephew Casey. In addition, Greg will be missed by his dogs Zeke and Miku who he loved to take for long walks.

No memorial services are planned at this time.