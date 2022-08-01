Obituaries » Gregory A. Black

Burial Date: August 4, 2022

Gregory Allen Black, 59 of Florence, KY.,passed away at his home on August 1, 2022 known as Greg, he was the husband to loving wife Elizabeth Long Black for 34 years and devoted father to Gregory Allen Black, Jr, Michelle Black(Sal), and Brittany Black(Alex). Greg leaves behind his sisters & Brothers Esther Black, Emma Thornberry(Terry), Wanda Sorrell, Lydia Black, Roger Black(Carol)and Donny Black(Becky). He is proceded in death by his parents John William & Alberta Black as well as his brothers Glenn Black and J.D. Black. Greg is proudly remembered for his past many years of service as a volunteer firefighter for Eastern Campbell County fire house. He will also be remembered as a proud family man, an avid Red’s Fan, and for his hard work ethic as long as his health allowed. Funeral Service will be Thursday August 4, 2022 from 6pm-7pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere, KY 41018