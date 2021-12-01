Obituaries » Grant R. Browning

Burial Date: December 6, 2021 Community Family Church 11875 Taylor Mill Road Independence, KY 41051 Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m.

Grant Rubin Browning, age 79, of Covington, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at his residence. He was a retired Maintenance worker for the Internal Revenue Service, a Vietnam Army Veteran, a Mason, and a member of Community Family Church. Grant was passionate about classic cars, Alabama football, U.K. basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. His wife, Nancy Browning, his parents, Ulysses and Eureka Colwell Browning, and brothers, Danny Browning, Jack Browning, and Cletis Browning, all preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Adam Browning (Connie); daughter, Erica Browning, granddaughter Danielle Browning, siblings, Doug Browning (Margie), Maxie Wolfinbarger (Bill), Rick Browning (Jona), and Tammy Gulley (Bob). Visitation will be Monday, December 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 10:30 a.m. at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Community Family Church or the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8418 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215.