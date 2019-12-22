Obituaries » Grant A. Dibert, Jr.

Burial Date: December 28, 2019 Holy Spirit Parish 825 Washington Ave. Newport, KY Dec. 28, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 19 times















Grant Armstrong Dibert, Jr., 85, of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marian (Fanthorp) Dibert. He was the cherished father of Lori (Hal) Wendling of Ft. Thomas, Kathy (Dennis) Neal of Ft. Thomas, Grant (Elaine) Dibert of Cincinnati, OH, Holly (Joe) Coughlan of Boston, MA, Mimi (Peter) Rayner of Ft. Thomas and brother Joseph Dibert of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Grant is also survived by his grandchildren, Caroline (Nick) Shine, Libby Wendling, Grant Wendling, Erin Neal, Megan (Randy) Williamson, Katie (Ben) Brinker, Michael Neal, Johnathan Neal, Nathan Dibert, Ken (Wendy) Kapp, Kassie (Alex) Morgan, Kelly Coughlan, Tara Coughlan, Brooke Coughlan, Kendall Coughlan, Hamish Rayner, William Rayner, Tess Rayner, and Katherine Rayner, and his eight great-grandchildren. Grant was a graduate of The Summit Country Day School, Georgetown Preparatory School and Xavier University (class of 1956). He enjoyed a long business career with the Kent Corporation of Bellevue, KY. Grant served on the boards of the Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky/Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center and the Fort Thomas Lions Club and was an usher and lector at St. Xavier Church and the Chapel of the Holy Spirit in downtown Cincinnati. An avid golfer, he was a member and volunteer with the Greater Cincinnati Golf Association, Highland Country Club and Ryland Lakes Country Club. He was a congenial host, loved to relax and enjoy time with friends and family. He was welcomed into heaven by his sisters Joan Klotz, Patti Gay Triplett, his parents Grant and Gertrude Dibert, and 2nd mother Winifred Crawford Dibert. We would like to thank Grant’s caregiver, Joe Jacobs for his caring support over the last 6 years. The love of family is life’s greatest blessing. Visitation for Grant is Saturday, December 28th from 9:30 – 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Church 825 Washington Ave. Newport, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. Memorials are suggested for Holy Spirit Outreach, 825 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 or the Henry Hosea House, 901 York St. Newport, KY 41071 or the charity of your choice. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.