Obituaries » Grace Steffen Rabe

Burial Date: December 7, 2022 Stith Funeral Home (Hebron) 2988 Phyllis Court HEBRON, KY 41048 Dec. 7, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















Grace Steffen (nee Rabe), 85 years of age, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with her family by her side. Grace was an Office Manager and Homemaker. She is survived by her 5 daughters, Lori Colwell (Stan) of Port Charlotte, FL, Teri Clark (Larry) of Burlington, KY, Pam Yates (Jim) of Austell, GA, Connie Lawson (Jeff) of Burlington, KY and Leslie Slusher of Hebron, KY. She also leaves behind her step-son, Dave Steffen (Cindy) of Union, KY and step-daughter, Glenda Head of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Grace was the beloved grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Hazel Corcoran of Erlanger, KY, Rose Kaman of Cleveland, OH and Maureen Rabe of Newport, KY. Grace is preceded in death by her sisters, Janice Voskuhl, Leah Brumfield and Joyce Eaton. A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY 41048 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to: Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Wounded Warriors Project.