Obituaries » Grace M. Weisbrodt

Burial Date: March 24, 2021 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger 3614 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 March 24, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 69 times















Grace M. Weisbrodt, 81, of Florence, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, Kentucky.

She was a member of Kento-Boo Baptist Church in Florence and retired as a clerk with Levi Strauss. Her hobbies included playing bingo and spending quality time with her family.

Grace was preceded in death by husbands; Joe Hickey Sr. in 1989 and Donnie Weisbrodt in 2001; parents, John and Elizabeth (Kuennen) Newberry; sister, Betty Tomlin; brother, Harry Newberry; and grand daughter, Jessica Nicole.

Survivors include sons, Jeffrey (Michael Brink) Hickey of Dallas, Texas and Joe (Rebecca) Hickey Jr. of Erlanger; sisters, Patricia Hart of Falmouth and Barbara (Danny) Shields of Newport; brothers, Dave Newberry of Independence and John (Jeannette) Newberry of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Jen Hickey, Stephanie Hickey and Jacob Hickey; and great grandchildren, Audrey Gish, Brennan Hollion and Jacob Hickey Jr.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 60% of the funeral Home capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distance. Visitation is Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.

Memorials are suggested to River Valley Nursing Home, 305 Taylor Street, Butler, KY 41006.