Obituaries » Grace Knipper

Burial Date: December 17, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Grace Knipper of Independence, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Grace was born on February 5, 2005. She enjoyed listening to music, especially older gospel hymns. A few of her favorite artists were Frank Sinatra, Elvis, or anyone with big sound. She also enjoyed swinging, spending time with people, and being read to. Grace was an incredible girl. Her story inspired her mother, Stephanie to write a novel based on her. Grace was very loved, it seemed as though everywhere she went, she would see someone she knew. Her beautiful little smile has made a huge impression on our hearts and will never be forgotten.

Grace is survived by her loving parents, Stephen and Stephanie Knipper; beloved siblings, Sarah, Zachary, Caleb, Jonathan, and Gabrielle Knipper; grandparents, Leo and Virginia Knipper; nephews, Jason and Mason; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends who will miss her beyond measure.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Leroy and Arveda Catron and her great-grandmother, Dexter Cantrill.

A visitation for Grace will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 12:00PM at the funeral home. Grace will be laid to rest privately, at the convenience of her family in Richwood Cemetery.