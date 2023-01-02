Obituaries » Grace Baute

Burial Date: January 7, 2023

Grace Baute, 96, of Hebron, KY passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her residence.

She was born to the late John and Ruth Buschelman. Grace was a longtime parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was a prayer warrior who in her younger years, loved to sing, write poetry, gardening and cooking.

Grace was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Merkle and second husband, Paul Baute; stepson, Terry Baute; sisters, Virginia “Ginny” Buschelman, Ruth “Babe” Grishover, Anna Lee Smith, Elizabeth “Betsy” Hartke and Jacqueline “Jackie” Smith.

She is survived by her loving children: Grace (Ray) Bay, Joe Merkle, Jim (Karen) Merkle, Tony (Donna) Merkle, Ray (Juanita) Merkle and Tom (Rose) Merkle; stepchildren: Bob (Donna) Baute, Mel (Deb) Baute, Jerry (Kathy) Baute, Rick (Jan) Baute, Gina (Bob) Merta and Paula (Nolan) Owen; 23 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will immediately follow mass at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.