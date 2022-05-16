Obituaries » Gordon E. Kuhn

Services are private.

Gordon Ernst Kuhn, beloved son of Walter & Thekla Kuhn (deceased), was born in Peaselburg, a small growing town absorbed by Covington around 1900. In the early forties his family moved to a new home in the developing suburb of Lakeside Park, where he spent the remainder of his life. He was the brother of the late Charles Kuhn of Crestview Hills and Jean Kuhn Schmidt of Seven Lakes, NC. He was uncle to Mark Kuhn (deceased), Lynn Kuhn Flake and Curt Kuhn (children of Charles) and Sorien Schmidt Brenneman and Kirk Schmidt (children of Jean). Gordon, graduate of University of Cincinnati’s business school, worked at and retired from Cincinnati Milacron in the early eighties, but his part time job as a piano player in small jazz groups was his real joy. As a child he played accordion and harmonica, and as a teen he taught himself the piano. One of his first jobs in the late forties was playing with a trio on WCPO’s new Sunday evening “late show”. Jazz music—playing and listening—weren’t his only interests. He travelled widely. He was a loyal Reds fan. He loved the birds and his flowers. He collected records, CD’s, DVD’s, books, and art work among many other things. Even though Gordon was a shy, quiet bachelor, he not only gave joy to many people; he received joy by doing what he loved in the home that he loved.