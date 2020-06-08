Obituaries » Golden K. Roberts

Golden K. (Farley) Roberts, 59, of Fort Mitchell, passed away Monday evening, June 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.

Golden was born a daughter to the late John and Delphia Gabbard Farley on April 30, 1961 in Fort Thomas. She spent most of her career as a Chef in food service and customer service. Golden was a faithful member of Heritage Fellowship of Florence and she enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Richard Roberts and Caleb Roberts; sister, Donna Hornsby; and brother, Geno Farley.

Survivors include her husband, Scott R. Roberts; sons, Joshua (Jennifer) Farley and Luke Roberts; sister, Rebekah (James) Hafer; brothers, Dallas Farley, Lane (Vickie) Farley and John D. (Kate) Farley; one granddaughter, Madelyn Farley; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Heritage Fellowship, 7216 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.