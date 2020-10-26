Obituaries » Gloria V. Hamm

Burial Date: November 4, 2020 Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church 2323 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Nov. 4, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















Gloria V. Hamm

Ft. Mitchell – Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 95. Gloria was a faithful and active member at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a Sunday School Teacher and faithfully led a prayer group in her home. Gloria was an extremely generous woman that was benevolent in her charitable giving. She will be missed by all of her church family and friends that she cherished and loved. Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendell N. Hamm and her parents, Lewis and Myrtle Sullivan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 5:00 pm, all at Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church, 2323 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Interment will take place on Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 am at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Ft. Mitchell Baptist Church.