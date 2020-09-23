Obituaries » Gloria S. Ludwig

Burial Date: September 26, 2020 Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Floral Hills, KY Sept. 26, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















Gloria Sue Ludwig, 74 years of age of Covington, KY passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Gloria is survived by her husband of 52 years Al Ludwig. She is also survived by her children Andy (Rachel) Ludwig and Holly (David) Roark; grandchildren Alex, Hannah, Jackson and Scarlett; many extended family members and friends.

Gloria never met a stranger. She would get to know the cashier or the person sitting on the bench next to her at Walmart. Her friendship circle grew tremendously with her discovery of Facebook. She enjoyed seeing pictures of people’s families and the occasional colorful meme. If a post said that it would not get one share, Gloria would be happy to step up and share it. Gloria sent cards to so many people. She remembered birthdays and other dates of importance for an individual. The cards often included money where she instructed the recipient to buy a treat or and ice cream for him/herself.

Gloria loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams brought her much joy and sorrow. She loved holidays – especially the Fourth of July. Gloria loved Jesus, ice cream, Holmes High School, and her family and friends. She will be sorely missed.

If you would like to send flowers, please request daisies – Gloria’s favorite flower. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Go Gold for Norton Children’s Hospital where her grandson is currently receiving treatment. https://p2p.onecause.com/gogold/donors Please think of someone who might be having a hard time right now and send them a card with ice cream money…because that is what Gloria would have done.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.