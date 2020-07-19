Obituaries » Gloria J. Glore

Burial Date: July 27, 2020 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger 3614 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 July 27, 11:30 a.m.

Gloria Jean Powers Glore, 84, of Covington passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Gloria was born on April 26, 1936 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Richard and Mary Agnes Powers. She worked for more than 25 years for CG&E in facilities maintenance and then for another 15 plus years for St. Paul Church, Florence. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a lover of pets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert “Bob” Glore in 2011; her parents; and siblings, Gus, William, Louie, Bob, Rosemary, Shirley and Sister Mary Anthony.

Surviving are sons, Jeff (Debbie) Glore and Ken (Mary Lee) Glore; sister, Audrey Phillips; brother, Rich (Nancy) Powers; five grandchildren, Tyler (Kindall) Glore, Kayla Glore, Olivia Glore, Alex (Marcus) Houston and Taylor Glore; and two great grandsons, Johnny “JJ” and Jayden.

Due to Covid-19 Social Distancing Guidelines will be observed and masks will be required. Visitation is Monday, July 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger. A Catholic Blessing will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 297 Buttermilk Pike, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.