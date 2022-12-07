Obituaries » Gloria H. McMican

Gloria Hall McMican, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 7,

2022, at Boonespring in Union, KY. She was born on February 17, 1942, in

Spencer County, KY to Oatus Arvin Hall and Bessie (Gibbens) Hall.

Gloria grew up in Little Mount, KY and was one of twelve children. She married

the love of her life, Charles McMican and shortly after marriage moved to

northern Kentucky settling in Florence where they raised four wonderful children.

Gloria was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. One of

Gloria’s most beloved hobbies was sewing. She started an embroidery business

selling her hand embroidered, original creations across the country via eBay and

at local craft fairs. She loved to sew but cherished the time with her family and

grandchildren the most. She was a kind and compassionate soul who loved

others. Gloria will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Charles McMican. Those left her to carry

on her legacy are her children; Lisa (Rick) Ryle, Christy (Dean) Oditt, Charles

“Kevin” (Natasha) McMican, Danielle (Ryan) McMican; seven grandchildren,

Annalise Ryle, Sterling Ryle, Corey Oditt, Breianna Ryle, Ian McMican, Alex Oditt,

Dylan Oditt; two great grandchildren, Stella and Remington and her brothers and

sisters and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00

PM at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A

funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Gloria

will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in Gloria’s name to Hospice of Hope 1

Medical Village Drive Edgewood, KY 41017.