Gloria Fay Blankenship (nee Cram), left this life for her heavenly home on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 88. Gloria was the loving wife of 66 years to the late Norman Earl Blankenship. She was the beloved mother of Jeff Blankenship (Nannette) and Randy Blankenship (Kathy). Dear sister of Joan Violet Amburgey and Margaret Phillips. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey Adam Blankenship, Erica Faye Blankenship, Amy Michelle Blankenship-Newsom and Benjamin Blankenship (Dr. Melissa Ryan-Blankenship), and 3 step grandchildren, Richard Linneman (Ashley), Robert Linneman and Jennifer Linneman-Thompson (Christopher) and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth England and her grandson-in-law, Joshua Newsom. Gloria was a woman of very strong faith, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and had a great passion for creative writing. She was a longtime member of Belleview Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Garden, in Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105