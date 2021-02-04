Obituaries » Gloria D. Parker Scott

Burial Date: February 13, 2021

Gloria Dolores Scott Parker, age 89, of Verona, KY, passed away, surrounded by family, Thursday morning, February 4, 2021 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a devoted member of All Saints Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar Society Committee. Gloria, or “Grandma Glo” as her grandchildren called her, was a ray of sunshine and brought energy to everyone she spent time with. She loved to dance, go boating, watch and participate in sports, and spend time in the sun. Over the years, she was a member of or participated in opera singing (in college), the Lions Club, Boone County 4-H, Boone County Homemakers, the Senior Olympics (where she received many medals for winning events), Trooper Island, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Most of all, Gloria adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Parker; children, Lisa Parker Deters and Chris Parker; sisters, Pat Scott, Mary Luce and Tommie Staten; and daughter-in-law, Karen Parker. Left to carry on her legacy are her children, Carl “Corky” Parker (Robin), Patrick Scott Parker (Millie), James Mark Parker (Cindy D’Amico), Sindy Sanders (Tony), and Angie Nease (Joe), Maureen Parker; grandchildren, Sasha Cochran (Mike), Christopher Parker, Sara Young, Matt Wessel (Amanda), Andy Parker, Jeremy Parker, Mollie Shaw (Danny), Matthew Parker (Lauren), Ashleigh Bresch (Craig), Chelsie Hegge (Adam), Colt Parker (Kara), Derek Lemox (Jackie), Dylan Lemox (Sandra), Christin Weinz (Matthew), Autumn Moore (Craig), Casey Neace (Molley), Erica Bowen (Cooper), Charlie Ann Fuller (Chad), Parker Deters, and Yuko Crosby; and thirty-seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 noon with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at noon at All Saints Catholic Church, 62 Needmore St., Walton, KY 41094. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 50% capacity will be limited at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Verona, KY. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242.