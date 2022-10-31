Obituaries » Glenna R. Witschy

Burial Date: November 4, 2022 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Nov. 4, 12 p.m.

Glenna R. Witschy, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at 77 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Al Witschy, Sr. and her siblings, Faye Skeen, Rusty Rowley and Benny Rowley. She is survived by her children, Kerin Hentz and Al Witschy, Jr.; grandchildren, Morgan, Abby, Louie and Joelle Hentz , Joseph Witschy and Sara Witschy; siblings, Martha (Mickey) Martin, Mary Hembree and Johnny Rowley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Born and raised in Ripley West Virginia, Glenna graduated from Ripley High School and worked for many years at the Kaiser Aluminum plant in Ravenswood, WV. She loved music – especially country and bluegrass – and she loved to travel. She and her late husband Al spent many years driving throughout the United States visiting family and friends. They also enjoyed spending time on the beautiful beaches of Mexico. Glenna loved sports – both participating back in the day in bowling and golf leagues – and watching her grandkids in whatever sport they were playing at the time. She and her sister Mickey, both avid Reds and Bengals fans, would often attempt to coach from their armchairs, often yelling at the TV offering David Bell tips on how to win a game in the late innings. They were pretty happy with Zac Taylor. Visitation will take place Friday, November 4th, 11am – Noon, followed immediately by a memorial service at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY, 41017).